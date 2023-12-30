Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

DX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.25. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

