Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.27.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

