Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 18.6% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.29% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $279,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 223,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,366. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

