Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter.

DFIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 650,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

