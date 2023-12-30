Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNTH. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.64.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($3.27). The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,240,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

