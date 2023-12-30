Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 773.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.87. 1,104,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,578. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

