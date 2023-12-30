Day & Ennis LLC Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at $40,014,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $157.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

