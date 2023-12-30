Country Club Bank GFN Sells 230 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 24.1% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

