Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

