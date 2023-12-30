Corcel (LON:CRCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.79

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01), with a volume of 120027319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

Corcel Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91. The company has a market capitalization of £10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.37.

About Corcel

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

