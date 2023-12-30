Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Reduced by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE STZ traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.75. 741,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,116. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.