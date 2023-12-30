Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
LODE opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.99.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.