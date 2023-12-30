Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

LODE opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock

About Comstock

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LODE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock by 41.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 929,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock by 609.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comstock by 98.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 161,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock by 27.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock by 48.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.