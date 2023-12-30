Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

