Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.99.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
