Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 1,832,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,434,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.49.

Get Compass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass

Compass Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Compass had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 82.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Compass

In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $46,501.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,957.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 14,895,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $39,620,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,470,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,570,926.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $46,501.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,957.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,968,812 shares of company stock worth $39,795,388 over the last ninety days. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.