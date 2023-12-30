Comcast Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 53,003 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical volume of 22,771 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Comcast by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,868,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

