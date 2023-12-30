Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

