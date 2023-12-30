Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. Coffee has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

