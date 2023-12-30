Clarius Group LLC Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $451.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $447.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.