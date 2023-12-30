Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases Shares of 3,480 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

