Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 289 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $72.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

