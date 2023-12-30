CATCo Reinsurance Opps (LON:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.00

Shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opps (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

CATCo Reinsurance Opps Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.32. The company has a market capitalization of £357,600.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.17.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opps

(Get Free Report)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.