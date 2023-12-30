BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.07. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 156,019.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 90,473,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,475,153,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,358,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012,457 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,351,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,423,000 after acquiring an additional 102,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

