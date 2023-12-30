Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,116.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $976.63 and a 200-day moving average of $903.41. The company has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $548.01 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

