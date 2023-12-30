Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $6.16 on Friday, hitting $1,116.25. 2,055,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $976.63 and a 200-day moving average of $903.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $548.01 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

