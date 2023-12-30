Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,116.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $976.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $903.41. The firm has a market cap of $522.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $548.01 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

