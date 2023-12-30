Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. 11,305,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,205,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

