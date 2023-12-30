Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. 2,813,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,421. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

