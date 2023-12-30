Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $828.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,175. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $841.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $789.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $747.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

