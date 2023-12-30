Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 342 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,814,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107,569. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

