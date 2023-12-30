Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,441,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,463,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

