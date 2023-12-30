Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Adobe were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 672 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $596.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,011. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.75. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

