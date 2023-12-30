Bfsg LLC Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.56. 1,196,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,316. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

