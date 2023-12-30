Bfsg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,443,000 after buying an additional 4,902,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 1,445,693 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. 1,881,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

