Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bfsg LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

