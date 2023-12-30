Bfsg LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.37. 4,316,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.98%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

