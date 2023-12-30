Bank of America Lowers AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALVR. Piper Sandler lowered AlloVir from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AlloVir from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded AlloVir from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AlloVir

AlloVir Price Performance

ALVR opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.03. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlloVir

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,644,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,194 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,597,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 863,190 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,501,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,728,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 728,002 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.