Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

