Avion Wealth Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avion Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 443,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 201,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 34,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,314,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,685. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

