Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Linde by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.71. 975,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

