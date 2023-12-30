Avestar Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 1.1% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.51. 901,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,426. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $240.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

