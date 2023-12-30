Avestar Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $105.43. 6,899,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,151,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.31. The company has a market cap of $289.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.