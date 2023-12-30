Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 781 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 46,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in RTX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 41,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 86,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 450.7% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,624,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

