Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 73,356 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3,873.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,356 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $147.14. 997,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

