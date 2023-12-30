Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,184. The company has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.01. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

