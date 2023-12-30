Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Volume Hits $686.18 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $14.54 billion and approximately $686.18 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $39.80 or 0.00093930 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00026514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,489,595 coins and its circulating supply is 365,456,685 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

