AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 2.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,285,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

