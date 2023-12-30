ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.00

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.91), with a volume of 5835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.94).

ATOME Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. The company has a market capitalization of £29.43 million and a P/E ratio of -561.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.11.

About ATOME Energy

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

