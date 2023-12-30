Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Acquires $73,265.52 in Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 32,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $73,265.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,829,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,059.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 29th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 163,954 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $390,210.52.

Athira Pharma Trading Down 1.2 %

Athira Pharma stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 853.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

