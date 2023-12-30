Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Director Acquires $73,265.52 in Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Free Report) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 32,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $73,265.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,829,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,059.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 29th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 163,954 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $390,210.52.

Athira Pharma Trading Down 1.2 %

Athira Pharma stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 853.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

