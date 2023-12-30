Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 109 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,517 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 52,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.63. 4,839,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.08. The company has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

