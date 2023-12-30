Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 59,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 24,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,441,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,463,568. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

